BRIEF-Equity Residential Reports Q4 FFO Per Share of $0.82

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Equity Residential:

* REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.83

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $3.17 TO $3.27

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.74 TO $0.78

* SEES Q1 2018 FFO PER SHARE $0.69 TO $0.73

* REPORTED FY 2017 FFO PER SHARE $3.15

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $3.10 TO $3.20

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.82

* ‍INCREASED QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES BY 2.2% OVER Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY ‍FFO AS DEFINED BY NAREIT WAS $0.82 PER SHARE

* ‍NORMALIZED FFO FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS $0.83 PER SHARE​

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.81 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $3.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.79 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S