Dec 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* ERIC SCHMIDT TO BECOME TECHNICAL ADVISOR TO ALPHABET

* ALPHABET INC - ANTICIPATES THAT THE BOARD WILL APPOINT A NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* ALPHABET INC - AS OF ITS BOARD MEETING IN JAN, SCHMIDT WILL BE TRANSITIONING FROM HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD