Dec 8 (Reuters) - Erie Indemnity Co:

* ERIE INDEMNITY APPROVES MANAGEMENT FEE RATE AND DIVIDEND INCREASE, DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* ERIE INDEMNITY - TO INCREASE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.7825 TO $0.84 ON EACH CLASS A SHARE

* ERIE INDEMNITY - TO INCREASE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $117.375 TO $126.00 ON EACH CLASS B SHARE