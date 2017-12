Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lauritz.Com Group A/S:

* SAYS LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S AND CEO ERIK NORBERG HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED THAT ERIK NORBERG WILL RESIGN AS CEO AT CONTRACTUAL NOTICE

* ‍ERIK NORBERG LEAVES COMPANY IMMEDIATELY​

* ‍COMPANY‘S COO HENRIK ENGMARK IS APPOINTED AS INTERIM CEO.​

* ‍PROCESS OF RECRUITING A NEW CEO WILL BE INITIATED SHORTLY​

* ‍PETRA VON ROHR, HENRIK BLOMQUIST AND JOSEPHINE SALENSTEDT HAVE CHOSEN TO RESIGN FROM THEIR POSITIONS IN BOARD​