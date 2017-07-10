FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
BRIEF-Erin Energy provides drilling and production update
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 下午1点03分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Erin Energy provides drilling and production update

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Erin Energy Corp:

* Erin Energy drilling and production update

* Erin Energy Corp - ‍has finalized its plan to spud Oyo-9 by end of July and has sent a notification to rig contractor​

* Erin Energy Corp - ‍Oyo-9 is expected to increase Oyo field production by six to seven thousand barrels of oil per day​

* Erin Energy Corp - ‍company will also tie back in to FPSO Oyo-7 well which could add an additional approximately 2,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd)​

* Erin Energy - ‍discussing possible extension to contract with Pacific Drilling to drill one or two wells in prolific miocene geological zone in oml 120​

* Erin Energy Corp - ‍continues to produce over 6,200 bopd from its Oyo 8 well​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below