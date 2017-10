Oct 4 (Reuters) - Erin Energy Corp:

* ERIN ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* ERIN ENERGY CORP - ANNOUNCED THAT FUNDING COMMITMENT HAS BEEN OBTAINED TO DRILL OUR HIGH-IMPACT MIOCENE EXPLORATION WELL

* ERIN ENERGY CORP - ALSO ANNOUNCED SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF DRILLING PHASE OF OYO-9 WELL