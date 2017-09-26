FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Erin Energy provides update on Ghana
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月26日 / 中午12点25分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Erin Energy provides update on Ghana

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Erin Energy Corp:

* Erin Energy provides update in ghana

* Erin Energy Corp says Itlos in Hamburg issued its final judgement with regard to maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Côte D‘ivoire

* Erin Energy - ‍decision has no negative impact or otherwise on company’s interests in Ghana​

* Erin Energy - is working with government of Ghana and its partners to progress operational activities and planning of 3d marine seismic survey​

* Erin Energy-boundary delimited by special chamber’s decision does not negatively impact any discovered fields on co’s expanded shallow water tano block​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

