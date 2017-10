Oct 6 (Reuters) - Eros International Plc:

* EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC QTRLY ‍REVENUE $60.8 MILLION VERSUS $71.1​ MILLION

* EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE 2.3 CENTS‍​

* EROS INTERNATIONAL - ‍AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, EROS NOW PAYING SUBSCRIBERS INCREASED TO 3.7 MILLION FROM 2.9 MILLION AS OF JUNE 30, 2017​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.02, REVENUE VIEW $52.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S