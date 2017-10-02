FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月2日 / 晚上8点47分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Esperion Therapeutics - Phase 3 results for bempedoic acid expected in Q2, Q3 2018

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc

* Esperion Therapeutics- bempedoic acid top-line results from studies 1, 3 and 4 are expected in Q2 2018, results from study 2 expected in Q3 2018

* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - NDA submission for LDL-C lowering indication for bempedoic acid planned by Q1 2019

* Esperion - pivotal Phase 3 program for bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill on track to initiate this quarter, top-line results expected by Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

