BRIEF-Espey MFG and Electronics reports Q4 earnings per share $0.08
2017年9月14日 / 晚上9点03分

1 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Espey MFG and Electronics Corp

* Espey reports fourth quarter and year-end results and announces regular dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 sales $5.461 million versus $6.732 million

* Espey MFG and Electronics Corp says ‍at June 30, 2017, sales order backlog was $43.1 million, compared to last year’s backlog of $39.1 million at June 30, 2016​

* Espey MFG and Electronics Corp - decrease in fy net sales on slowdown in transportation sector, timing of first production shipments of tps for U.S. army​ ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

