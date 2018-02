Feb 13 (Reuters) - Espey Mfg And Electronics Corp:

* ESPEY MFG. & ELECTRONICS CORP. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69

* ESPEY MFG AND ELECTRONICS - ‍BACKLOG FOR CO WAS $38.4 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR‘S BACKLOG OF $38.2 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* ESPEY MFG AND ELECTRONICS - NET SALES FOR Q2 2018 WERE $11.5 MILLION, COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR'S Q2 NET SALES OF $5.7 MILLION