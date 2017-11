Nov 14 (Reuters) - Espey Mfg And Electronics Corp:

* Espey MFG. & Electronics Corp reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 net sales $7.5 million versus $6.1 million

* Sales order backlog for company was $42.6 million on september 30, 2017, an increase of $8.4 million from last year

* New orders in Q1 of fiscal year 2018 were $6.9 million, as compared to $1.2 million in Q1 of fiscal year 2017​