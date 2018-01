Jan 25 (Reuters) - Esquire Financial Holdings Inc:

* ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED $1.5 MILLION, OR 34.4%, TO $5.7 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: