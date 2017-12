Dec 11 (Reuters) - ESSA Pharma Inc:

* ESSA PHARMA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.07‍​

* ‍CASH ON HAND AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 WAS $3.98 MILLION, WITH WORKING CAPITAL OF $1.28 MILLION​