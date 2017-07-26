FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月26日 / 晚上9点04分 / 10 天内

BRIEF-Essendant Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Essendant Inc

* Essendant reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue fell 6.9 percent to $1.3 billion

* Sees FY 2017 sales down 6 to 9 percent

* Essendant Inc - free cash flow generation is expected to be in excess of $90 million for full year 2017

* Essendant Inc - ‍expect range of 2017 sales decline to affect second half adjusted diluted earnings per share​

* Essendant Inc - in light of first half sales results, we anticipate full year 2017 sales to decline 6% to 9% from 2016

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $5.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Essendant Inc - expect range of 2017 sales decline to affect second half adjusted diluted earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

