BRIEF-Essent Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.77

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Essent Group Ltd

* Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of June 30, 2017, essent had insurance in force of $95.5 billion and consolidated stockholders' equity of $1.5 billion

* Essent group ltd - qtrly net premiums earned for q2 were $126.6 million, compared to $100.7 million in q2 of 2016

* Q2 total revenues $137.6 million versus $108.2 million last year