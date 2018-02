Feb 21 (Reuters) - Essex Property Trust Inc:

* ESSEX ANNOUNCES ITS 24TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASE

* ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A 6.3% INCREASE TO ITS PRIOR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A Q1 DIVIDEND OF $1.86 PER SHARE, PAYABLE ON APRIL 16, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: