BRIEF-Estee Lauder Companies Inc company approved certain initiatives under leading beauty forward

June 13 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc:

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says between April 1, 2017 and June 8, 2017, company approved certain initiatives under leading beauty forward

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says company continued to approve initiatives to realign and optimize its organization

* Estee Lauder Companies - actions will result in a net reduction of workforce, which includes position eliminations, re-leveling of certain positions

* Estee Lauder Companies -once relevant accounting criteria have been met, expects to record restructuring & other charges of about $95 million from the initiatives Source text: (bit.ly/2sZsqOu) Further company coverage: