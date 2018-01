BRIEF-Ethan Allen Interiors Expects To Report Q2 Sales Of $198.5 Mln​

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc:

* ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS - ‍BASED ON PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL Q2 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT SALES OF $198.5 MILLION​

* - ‍BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR Q2 ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, EXPECTS TO REPORT ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS IN RANGE OF $0.51 TO $0.52​

* - ‍BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR Q2 ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, EXPECTS GROSS MARGIN OF 54.3%, ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 8.7%​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51, REVENUE VIEW $211.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S