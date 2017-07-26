FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Ethan Allen Q4 earnings per share $0.42
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点24分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Ethan Allen Q4 earnings per share $0.42

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc:

* Reg-Ethan Allen reports fourth quarter and fiscal year ended june 30, 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 sales $194.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - total written orders for retail division for q4 of fiscal 2017 were up 1.9 pct compared to same prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below