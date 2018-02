Feb 27 (Reuters) - Etsy Inc:

* Q4 REVENUE $136.3 MILLION

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE WAS $136.3 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, UP 23.6% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* ‍GMS WAS $1.0 BILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, UP 17.8% COMPARED WITH 16.7% IN Q4 OF 2016​

* SEES 2018 ‍REVENUE YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 21% -23%​

* SEES FY18 ‍GMS YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH 14-16%​