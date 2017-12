Dec 15 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency:

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR DECEMBER 2017 ‍​

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF NOVO NORDISK‘S ONCE-WEEKLY DIABETES DRUG SEMAGLUTIDE‍​

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN DRUG FOR GENETIC BLOOD DISORDER XLH BUROSUMAB

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF TIGENIX'S STEM CELLS TREATMENT FOR PERIANAL FISTULAS ALOFISEL Source text ID: (bit.ly/2o7BVMU) Further company coverage: