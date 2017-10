Oct 20 (Reuters) - Euronet Worldwide Inc:

* EURONET WORLDWIDE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.61

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.60 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.80

* Q3 REVENUE $637.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $594.8 MILLION

* ‍CURRENTLY EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR Q4 2017, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.12​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.12 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: