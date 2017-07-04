FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-European commercial REIT announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 下午4点30分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-European commercial REIT announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 4 (Reuters) - European Commercial Real Estate Ltd :

* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium, filing of preliminary prospectus and private placement

* Deal ‍for approximately EUR40.7 million​

* Deal expected to be financed partially by way of a EUR25.5 million secured mortgage from a German bank

* Brussels property is expected to increase adjusted funds from operations per unit by more than 35 percent​

* Has filed a preliminary short form prospectus for a marketed offering of 7 million units of REIT​ at $5.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below