BRIEF-European Investment Bank And Materialise To Sign Finance Contract To Support Ongoing R&D Programs

* EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK AND MATERIALISE TO SIGN FINANCE CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ONGOING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* MATERIALISE - CONTRACT PROVIDES CREDIT OF UP TO EUR 35 MILLION DRAWABLE IN TWO TRANCHES

* MATERIALISE - DURATION OF LOAN WILL BE BETWEEN SIX TO EIGHT YEARS STARTING FROM DISBURSEMENT OF RESPECTIVE TRANCHES

* MATERIALISE -EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK AND CO ENTERED INTO FINANCE CONTRACT TO SUPPORT CO'S ONGOING RESEARCH&DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FROM 2017 TO 2020