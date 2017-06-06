BRIEF-European Medicines Agency accepts design of neuroderm's nd0612 phase III indigo efficacy trial

1 分钟阅读
June 6 (Reuters) - Neuroderm Ltd
* European medicines agency accepts design of neuroderm’s nd0612 phase iii indigo efficacy trial
* Says received a scientific advice letter from scientific advice working party of european medicines agency
* Neuroderm - guidance in letter allows co to move forward towards submission of regulatory applications for nd0612 in europe by end of 2018
* Says letter accepts main design elements suggested by neuroderm for amended indigo phase iii efficacy trial
* Neuroderm ltd - ema suggested that co's planned clinical and regulatory development program may be adequate to support a benefit-risk evaluation of nd0612