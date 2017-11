Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) IN INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: