BRIEF-Euroseas announces delivery of container feeder vessel and declaration of option to acquire two additional container vessels

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd

* Euroseas Ltd announces delivery of container feeder vessel, declaration of option to acquire two additional container vessels and signing of non-binding letter of intent

* Euroseas Ltd - ‍exercised its option to purchase from Euromar two additional container vessels​

* Euroseas Ltd - ‍secured financing for acquisitions of four vessels with a combination of debt and equity​

* Euroseas Ltd - ‍M/V EM Oinousses, M/V EM Corfu and M/V Akinada Bridge are expected to be delivered to company within 2017​