BRIEF-Everbridge announces pricing of $100 million convertible notes offering

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Everbridge Inc
* Everbridge announces pricing of $100 million convertible notes offering
* Everbridge Inc - pricing of an underwritten offering of $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Everbridge Inc - notes will be issued at a price equal to 100% of principal amount thereof
* Everbridge Inc - sale of notes is expected to close on November 20, 2017
* Everbridge - entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with affiliates of two of underwriters and an additional financial institution
* Everbridge - selling stockholder offering 650,000 shares of stock for resale in separate underwritten offering at public offering price/share of $26.97