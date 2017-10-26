BRIEF-Evercore reports Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.04

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Evercore Inc

* Evercore reports third quarter 2017 results; quarterly dividend raised to $0.40 per share

* Qtrly GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.04

* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.22

* ‍Quarterly net revenues $406.6 million, up 5%

* Board of directors approved an increase in the share repurchase authorization to $750 million

* Qtrly adjusted net revenues $402.857 million versus $383.473 million

* Anticipate 2017 will be strong recruiting year adding at least nine new senior managing directors - six in advisory and three in equities​

* "Market conditions continue to be favorable for m&a broadly, supporting healthy deal activity both in u.s. And throughout world"​