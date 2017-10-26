FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Evercore reports Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.04
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 凌晨5点17分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Evercore reports Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.04

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Evercore Inc

* Evercore reports third quarter 2017 results; quarterly dividend raised to $0.40 per share

* Qtrly GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.04

* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.22

* ‍Quarterly net revenues $406.6 million, up 5%

* Board of directors approved an increase in the share repurchase authorization to $750 million

* Qtrly adjusted net revenues $402.857 million versus $383.473 million

* Anticipate 2017 will be strong recruiting year adding at least nine new senior managing directors - six in advisory and three in equities​

* “Market conditions continue to be favorable for m&a broadly, supporting healthy deal activity both in u.s. And throughout world”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below