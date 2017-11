Nov 20 (Reuters) - Everest Re Group Ltd:

* EVEREST RE GROUP LTD - ‍EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT OF DOMINIC J. ADDESSO, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, IS BEING EXTENDED TO DECEMBER 31, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: