5 天前
BRIEF-Everi Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.29
图片Reuters TV
2017年8月8日 / 晚上9点33分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Everi Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.29

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Everi Holdings Inc

* Everi reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.29

* Q2 revenue $242.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $227 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Everi holdings inc - for fy17 continues to expect that full year unit sales for games segment will increase about 12% to 15% from 2,954 units sold in 2016

* Everi holdings inc -sees fy17 capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be between $95 million and $105 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

