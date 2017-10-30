FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Everi Q3 loss per share $0.06
2017年10月30日

BRIEF-Everi Q3 loss per share $0.06

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Everi Holdings Inc:

* Everi reports 2017 third quarter results and announces intent to reprice term loan

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $247.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $229.8 million

* Everi Holdings - ‍raised expectation for fy games segment unit sales to increase of about 20% compared to 2,954 units sold in 2016​

* Everi Holdings - Q4 payments segment revenue expected to increase in low-double digits, adjusted ebitda expected to grow in mid-single digits​

* Everi Holdings Inc - ‍capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to exceed $105 million​

* Everi Holdings Inc - ‍to reprice its $820 million term loan that is scheduled to mature in 2024​

* Everi Holdings Inc - ‍anticipates that repricing of its term loan will be completed within next fourteen days​

* Everi Holdings Inc - ‍also evaluating opportunities to refinance its $350 million 10% senior unsecured notes due 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

