BRIEF-Evermount Ventures Signs LOI With SW Tech Corp For Proposed Qualifying Transaction

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Evermount Ventures Inc:

* EVERMOUNT VENTURES INC. SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT FOR PROPOSED QUALIFYING TRANSACTION

* EVERMOUNT VENTURES - CO ISSUING 300 MILLION COMMON SHARES TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SW TECH, AT A PRICE OF $0.125/SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $37.5 MILLION

* EVERMOUNT VENTURES INC - ENTERED INTO A LETTER OF INTENT DATED JAN 9, 2018 WITH SW TECH CORPORATION

* EVERMOUNT VENTURES - PROCEEDS OF CONCURRENT OFFERING TO BE USED TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF ORD MOUNTAIN PROJECT OF RESULTING ISSUER

* EVERMOUNT VENTURES INC - INTENDS TO CONCURRENTLY COMPLETE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO ISSUE AGGREGATE OF ABOUT 75 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT $0.125/SHARE