Oct 12 (Reuters) - Eversource Energy:

* Says Thermal Agreement provides on termination of agreement under certain circumstances, Granite Shore to pay PSNH a fee of $26.25 mln‍​

* Says Hydro Agreement provides on termination of agreement under certain circumstances, HSE Hydro to pay PSNH termination fee of $12.45 million