Feb 28 (Reuters) - Eversource:

* EVERSOURCE ENERGY - NORTHERN PASS FILED MOTION REQUESTING N.H. SITE EVALUATION COMMITTEE TO VACATE ITS RECENT DECISION ON PROPOSED NORTHERN PASS PROJECT

* EVERSOURCE - NORTHERN PASS SEEKS TO RESUME CASE BEFORE N.H. SITE EVALUATION COMMITTEE, PRESENTS COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTION