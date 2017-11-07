FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Evertec posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.33
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 晚上9点59分 / 更新于 1 小时前

BRIEF-Evertec posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.33

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Evertec Inc

* Evertec reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $102.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.40 to $1.50

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.70 to $0.80

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $393 million to $401 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Evertec Inc - ‍temporarily suspends dividend​

* Evertec Inc - ‍extends share repurchase authorization​

* Evertec Inc - ‍updates 2017 guidance range​

* Evertec Inc - ‍board approved an extension of company’s current stock repurchase program to December 31, 2020​

* Evertec - ‍board has voted to temporarily suspend quarterly dividend on company’s common stock due to “difficult” operating environment in Puerto Rico​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below