BRIEF-Evertec posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.33

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Evertec Inc
* Evertec reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue $102.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.40 to $1.50
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.70 to $0.80
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $393 million to $401 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Evertec Inc - temporarily suspends dividend
* Evertec Inc - extends share repurchase authorization
* Evertec Inc - updates 2017 guidance range
* Evertec Inc - board approved an extension of company’s current stock repurchase program to December 31, 2020
* Evertec - board has voted to temporarily suspend quarterly dividend on company's common stock due to "difficult" operating environment in Puerto Rico