BRIEF-Evertec posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.33

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Evertec Inc

* Evertec reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $102.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.40 to $1.50

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.70 to $0.80

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $393 million to $401 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Evertec Inc - ‍temporarily suspends dividend​

* Evertec Inc - ‍extends share repurchase authorization​

* Evertec Inc - ‍updates 2017 guidance range​

* Evertec Inc - ‍board approved an extension of company’s current stock repurchase program to December 31, 2020​

* Evertec - ‍board has voted to temporarily suspend quarterly dividend on company’s common stock due to “difficult” operating environment in Puerto Rico​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: