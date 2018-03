March 1 (Reuters) - Evertz Technologies Ltd:

* EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED JANUARY 31, 2018

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 9 PERCENT TO C$99.6 MILLION

* EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES - AT END OF FEB, PURCHASE ORDER BACKLOG WAS IN EXCESS OF $76 MILLION AND SHIPMENTS DURING MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2018 WERE $20 MILLION