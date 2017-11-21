FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Evine Live reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 上午11点17分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Evine Live reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Evine Live Inc

* Evine Live Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 sales $150 million versus I/B/E/S view $154.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.00 to $0.04

* Evine Live Inc - ‍continue to expect Q4 revenue growth in mid to high single digits​

* Evine Live Inc - ‍continue to expect full year adjusted EBITDA to be $18 to $22 million, which would be growth of 11% to 36% year over year​

* Evine Live Inc - ‍ financial impact of deal to sell WWDP is expected to include a $3.0 million positive impact to net income in Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below