BRIEF-Evine Live reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Evine Live Inc
* Evine Live Inc reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.02
* Q3 sales $150 million versus I/B/E/S view $154.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.00 to $0.04
* Evine Live Inc - continue to expect Q4 revenue growth in mid to high single digits
* Evine Live Inc - continue to expect full year adjusted EBITDA to be $18 to $22 million, which would be growth of 11% to 36% year over year
* Evine Live Inc - financial impact of deal to sell WWDP is expected to include a $3.0 million positive impact to net income in Q4