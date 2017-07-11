FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
BRIEF-Evogene Ltd reaches an important milestone in its crop disease collaboration with Monsanto Company​
2017年7月11日 / 上午11点14分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Evogene Ltd reaches an important milestone in its crop disease collaboration with Monsanto Company​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Evogene Ltd:

* Evogene Ltd- ‍company reached an important milestone in its crop disease collaboration with Monsanto Company​

* Evogene - announced completion of candidate gene discovery stage in co's yield and abiotic stress collaboration, which mainly focuses on corn and soy

* Evogene - collaboration will now focus on progressing selected gene candidates through additional testing in Monsanto's product development pipeline

* Evogene Ltd- ‍demonstration of positive fusarium resistance results with Evogene discovered genes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

