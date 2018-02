BRIEF-Evolent Health Reports Qtrly ‍loss Per Share $0.18​

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Evolent Health Inc:

* EVOLENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 29.2 PERCENT TO $113.7 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.18​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018, ADJUSTED REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $565.0 MILLION TO $585.0 MILLION​

* ‍FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ADJUSTED REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $139.0 MILLION TO $143.0 MILLION​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $18.0 MILLION TO $23.0 MILLION FOR FY 2018​