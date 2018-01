Jan 25 (Reuters) - EVOLVA HOLDING SA:

* FY PRODUCT REVENUES INCREASED TO CHF 2.0 MILLION AS COMPARED TO CHF 1.1 MILLION IN 2016,

* REVENUES FROM RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS DECLINED TO CHF 4.8 MILLION IN 2017 AS COMPARED TO CHF 7.6 MILLION IN 2016

* OVERALL REVENUES WERE CHF 6.8 MILLION IN 2017 VERSUS CHF 9.6 MILLION IN 2016