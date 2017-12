Dec 1 (Reuters) - Evoqua Water Technologies Corp:

* QTRLY ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF $356.5 MILLION, UP 11.6% - SEC FILING ​

* - SEES 2018 REVENUES BETWEEN $1.33 BILLION AND $1.36 BILLION, ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $235 MILLION AND $255 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.33 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME OF $13.0 MILLION, UP $12.8 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20, REVENUE VIEW $355.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2AoE9Kq) Further company coverage: