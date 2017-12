Dec 18 (Reuters) - Exact Sciences Corp:

* EXACT SCIENCES - ON DEC. 15, CO, UNIT ENTERED LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT FOR 24-MONTH SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $15.0 MILLION - SEC FILING

* EXACT SCIENCES - ON DEC. 15, UNIT ENTERED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR A NON-REVOLVING CONSTRUCTION LOAN OF UP TO $25.6 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2kDVaZE) Further company coverage: