BRIEF-Exactech Inc estimates impact from recent hurricanes
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 晚上8点24分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Exactech Inc estimates impact from recent hurricanes

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Exactech Inc

* Exactech comments on impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey; adjusts Q3 earnings guidance and announces Q3 earnings call

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.19 to $0.21

* Says ‍“storms caused our surgeon customers in affected states to postpone scheduled surgeries, directly affecting our Q3 revenue stream”​

* Estimated U.S. revenue impact of two hurricanes was approximately $1.2 million to sales in Q3​

* Due to hurricane preparation procedures at Gainesville, Sarasota locations, manufacturing, shipping operations lost 2 days of operating capacity​

* Adjusting Q3 EPS guidance to $0.19-$0.21 per share, reduction of about $0.04 per share from previously issued guidance of $0.23-$0.25/share​

* Now expect to report approximately $61.4mm in worldwide revenue for Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

