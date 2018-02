Jan 31 (Reuters) - Exco Technologies Ltd:

* EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LTD - ANNOUNCED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.085 PER COMMON SHARE TO BE PAID ON MARCH 29, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: