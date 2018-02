Feb 13 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc:

* EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM A PHASE 2 INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB IN THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF METASTATIC RADIOIODINE-REFRACTORY DIFFERENTIATED THYROID CARCINOMA

* EXELIXIS INC - ‍EXELIXIS PLANS TO INITIATE A PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL LATER THIS YEAR​

* EXELIXIS INC - ‍54 PERCENT OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE AND 43 PERCENT STABLE DISEASE OBSERVED AMONG 35 EVALUABLE PATIENTS​