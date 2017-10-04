FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exelixis to receive milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
BRIEF-Exelixis to receive milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc

* Exelixis to receive milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb for submission of clinical trial authorization for RORγt inverse agonist program

* Exelixis Inc says ‍has earned a $10 million milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb under terms of two companies’ worldwide collaboration​

* Exelixis - milestone payment triggered by Bristol-Myers Squibb’s filing of clinical trial authorization in Europe for first-in-human study of RORγt inverse agonist​

* Exelixis - could potentially receive additional development and regulatory milestones of up to $240 million, commercialization milestones of up to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

