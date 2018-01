Jan 30 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp:

* EXELON CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY AND DECLARES DIVIDEND

* EXELON CORP - BOARD ANNOUNCED AN UPDATED DIVIDEND POLICY TARGETING 5 PERCENT ANNUAL DIVIDEND GROWTH FOR PERIOD COVERING 2018 THROUGH 2020

* EXELON CORP - DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.345 PER SHARE ON EXELON'S COMMON STOCK