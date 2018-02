BRIEF-Exelon Q4 Adj Non-GAAP Operating SHR $0.55

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp:

* EXELON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND INITIATES 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.94

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.90 TO $3.20

* EXELON UTILITIES PROJECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $21 BILLION OVER NEXT 4 YEARS

* EXELON GENERATION PROJECTS FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE GROWTH CAPEX OF $7.6 BILLION OVER NEXT 4 YEARS

* EXELON - DUE TO DECISION TO RETIRE OYSTER CREEK IN 2018, GENERATION WILL RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME CHARGES IN Q1 BETWEEN AN ESTIMATED $25 TO $35 MILLION (PRE-TAX)

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $8.38 BILLION VERSUS $7.88 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60, REVENUE VIEW $8.22 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.96 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S